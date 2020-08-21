WINSTON-SALEM, NC. — Krispy Kreme Doughnuts on Aug. 19 announced that its Times Square Flagship Shop will open Tuesday, Sept. 15. The first-of-its-kind store will deliver 24 hours-per-day donuts and more to customers. Krispy Kreme’s 4,500‑square-foot location will offer an immersive and interactive donut experience, including: The world’s largest Hot Light; an iconic donut-making theater; the largest Glazed Waterfall for spectators to watch donuts run through; stadium‑style seating inside a giant Krispy Kreme dozens box; a 24-hour street-side pickup window where people can get donuts as they walk by; merchandise specific to New York City and Times Square to commemorate the experience; and a special edition and commemorative “Big Apple” Doughnut exclusively at the Times Square Shop.

“We’re filled with joy to share the sweet news that Krispy Kreme is opening in Times Square,” said Michael Tattersfield, chief executive officer of Krispy Kreme Doughnut Corp. “We said earlier this year that when New York City and Times Square are ready, we’ll be ready. We can’t wait to bring a new bright Hot Light to Broadway beginning Sept. 15.”

The Times Square location is part of Krispy Kreme’s 2020 expansion in New York City, which by the end of the year will total eight shops, including the brand’s remodeled Penn Station location.

“We all need a little joy right now and with that we welcome the Krispy Kreme flagship location to the heart of this great city​,” said Tim Tompkins, president of the Times Square Alliance. “We’re thrilled for New Yorkers and visitors to enjoy the one-of-a-kind treats and the famous Hot Light experience. This iconic brand will make Times Square sweeter and we can’t wait to take a bite.”