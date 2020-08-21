DUBLIN, IRELAND — Greencore Group PLC temporarily ceased production at its facility in Northampton, England, at the end of the workday on Aug. 21 due to a coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak in the Northampton area and at the site. Workers at the site will self-isolate as a precautionary measure.

A proportion of the production in Northampton will move to other sites within the Greencore network. Greencore supplies convenience foods, including chilled, frozen and ambient foods, to retail and foodservice customers in the United Kingdom.

Greencore on Aug. 13 said the company had started testing all workers at the Northampton site and confirmed a “significant number” tested positive and began self-isolating. All Greencore sites have social-distancing measures, hygiene procedures and regular temperature checking in place, according to the company. The Northampton borough began experiencing a high number of COVID-19 cases in July, according to the Northampton Borough Council and Public Health Northamptonshire.