ATLANTA – Alfredo Rivera has taken over as the president of Coca-Cola North America. He replaces James L. Dinkins, who had led the business unit since 2018.

Mr. Rivera has been with the company since 1997. He most recently led the company’s Latin America group, a position that he has held since 2016.

“Alfredo has had a remarkable career in Latin America, which is made up of a large number of highly complex and diverse markets,” said James Quincey, chairman and chief executive officer. “Alfredo has built a networked organization that is positioning our business to emerge stronger from the current pandemic. He is a strong successor for the top role in our flagship North America market, where he will build on the great progress we’ve seen under Jim’s leadership. I thank Jim for his many years of service to the company and countless contributions to our business.”

Mr. Dinkins will serve as a senior adviser to the company until his retirement in February. He joined the Coca-Cola Co. in 1988.