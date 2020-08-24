ATLANTA — Coffee Cafe Bakery, a subsidiary of a ZSC Enterprises and Chunara Food Group (CFG) partnership, has announced plans to invest approximately $10 million to build a baked foods production facility in Fulton County. Once completed, the 31,150-square-foot plant will supply baked foods to more than 150 Dunkin’ restaurants across the metro Atlanta area.

The new facility will include high-tech production lines and equipment used for mixing, frying, glazing and finishing baked foods, including Dunkin’s signature donuts, Coffee Cafe Bakery said. The company said only about 100 of the production facilities exist nationwide.

“Our group is excited to undertake this project in our hometown of Atlanta and partner with the Georgia Department of Economic Development to bring new jobs to one of the state’s opportunity zones,” said Shams Charania, chief people officer for ZSC Enterprises.

CFG was established in 1989 by a former hourly Taco Bell employee. The family-owned and operated company includes more than 75 restaurants under its umbrella, including Checkers, Popeyes, TGI Friday’s, Church’s Chicken, Dunkin’ Brands, and Take 5 franchises.