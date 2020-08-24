NEW YORK — Trader Joe’s has come under fire for the labeling of its 12 Grain Mini Snack Crackers, which a plaintiff in a lawsuit filed Aug. 14 claims contains misleading labeling.

According to the lawsuit filed in the US District Court Eastern District of New York, the labeling of the crackers is misleading because the product contains “a de minimis amount of the 12-grain blend, less of the 12-grain blend than consumers expect and predominantly of enriched white flour.”

“This is revealed through the fine print of the ingredient list, indicating ‘enriched flour’ is the predominant flour, listed far ahead of the 12-grain blend,” the lawsuit, filed on behalf of plaintiff Kalman Rosenfeld, said. “The name ’12 Grain Mini Snack Crackers’ is misleading because it suggests and identifies one of the ingredients — the 12-grain blend — yet fails to disclose another more predominant ingredient, like refined white flour.

“The product’s ‘common or usual name’ does not include the percentage of the characterizing 12-grain blend ingredient, even though the proportion of this ingredient ‘has a material bearing on price or consumer acceptance or when the labeling or the appearance of the food may otherwise create an erroneous impression that more of the 12-grain blend is present in an amount greater than is actually the case.”

The plaintiffs noted that many consumers seek out products that contain flours other than enriched white flour for a variety of reasons related to health, wellness and nutrition. As a result, Trader Joe’s branding and packaging of the crackers deceives and misleads consumers, the lawsuit noted.

Trader Joe’s has not commented on the lawsuit.