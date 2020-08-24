Animal protein – like chicken – contains all of the amino acids necessary to build muscle tissue, including the nine essential amino acids that must be obtained through diet. This complete amino acid profile gives animal protein an edge over plant-based alternatives in protein-fortified snack applications. Fortified snacks offer convenience and nutrition to accommodate active lifestyles and appeal to consumers who want to build muscle, curb appetite, lose weight, or simply stay healthy as they age. Download this white paper from IDF to learn more about using chicken protein in your next fortified snack application.
