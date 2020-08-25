PARSIPPANY, NJ. — B&G Foods, Inc. is bringing General Mills’ Cinnamon Toast Crunch cereal to the seasoning aisle with the launch of Cinnamon Toast Crunch Cinnadust Seasoning.

Featuring a blend of cinnamon and sugar paired with sweet notes of vanilla, caramel and graham, Cinnadust may be used to add flavor to baked foods, toast, coffee, sweet potatoes, desserts, ice cream and more, the company said.

“Cinnamon Toast Crunch Cinnadust Seasoning is the first and only official seasoning to capture the essence of the beloved cinnamon flavored cereal,” a spokesperson for B&G Foods said. “This new seasoning is more complex than traditional cinnamon sugar mixes.”

Available in a 13.75-oz shaker, Cinnadust will launch at Sam’s Club stores in September before expanding to additional grocery stores and online retailers in 2021.

Cinnadust seasoning blend joins a growing list of Cinnamon Toast Crunch-flavored products, including cereal bars from General Mills and coffee creamer and ice cream from Nestle SA.