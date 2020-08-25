PISCATAWAY, NJ – Clio Snacks, the maker of Greek yogurt bars wrapped in chocolate, has closed on $8 million in additional funding from Alliance Consumer Growth and AF Ventures. Alliance Consumer Growth has been a long-time investor, according to the company.

Clio Snacks are available in the refrigerated yogurt aisle of retailers and positioned as a healthy, functional snack. Clio Bars have between 8 and 9 grams of protein and probiotics from the Greek yogurt used in product formulation.

“People try Clio because of its functional attributes but come back again and again because it tastes so delicious,” said Heather Cox, president. “Clio has disrupted the refrigerated bar and yogurt categories by bringing in new consumers for an indulgent snack or dessert occasion.”

The company’s products are available at such retailers as Whole Foods, Target Corp. and Wegmans.

“Clio is at the forefront of the healthier snacking movement with its unique and creative snacking options,” said Julian Steinberg, co-founder and managing partner at Alliance Consumer Growth. “The brand has found the perfect balance between indulgence and better-for-you consumption, which is evidenced by its impressive growth in terms of distribution and performance on-shelf. We are thrilled to support Clio’s continued growth and look forward to seeing the company evolve as a leader in the fresh snacking category.”

Alliance Consumer Growth is a growth equity firm that provides capital and industry-specific resources to emerging and consumer brands. The fund is also an investor in Smashmallow, the maker of snackable marshmallows, rice-based treats and gummy snacks.