CANTON, MASS. — Consumers will have a new way to enjoy the taste of Dunkin’ donuts this fall after the company announced it has partnered with Harpoon Brewery to launch several new beers.

Harpoon Brewery and Dunkin’ have partnered each of the past two years to offer a series of coffee-infused beers, and now that partnership has been extended to include donut-infused beers.

Beginning this fall, a trio of new beers, Harpoon Dunkin’ Pumpkin Spiced Latte Ale, Boston Kreme Stout, and Jelly Donut IPA, will join Harpoon Dunkin’ Coffee Porter on shelves this September and mark the first time beers have been brewed with actual donuts from Dunkin’.

Inspired by Dunkin’s fall pumpkin latte, new Spiced Latte Ale is brewed with pumpkin, pumpkin pie spices and a splash of coffee.

Harpoon Dunkin’ Boston Kreme is brewed with Dunkin’ donuts and cacao nibs, which add extra dough-like and chocolatey notes to a creamy Dry Irish Stout.

Harpoon Dunkin’ Jelly Donut is brewed with Dunkin’ donuts and raspberry puree. The slightly hazy IPA has bright notes of jelly and citrus from the addition of fruit-forward Hüll Melon and Citra hops.

“We’re excited to elevate our collaboration with Harpoon this fall with the introduction of Harpoon Dunkin’ Pumpkin beer and the first ever Harpoon beer made with real Dunkin’ donuts,” said Brian Gilbert, vice president of retail business development at Dunkin’. “We have no doubt the new donut brews, along with the rest of this new fall lineup, will bring the same moments of sweetness and smiles our coffee and donuts have created for 70 years.”

Dan Kenary, co-founder and chief executive officer of Harpoon, added, “After more than two years and three seasons of collaborating with the Dunkin’ team, our fans have come to expect a delicious fall beer from us, but we wanted to give them something extra special this year. Our brewers have always been master innovators, but brewing beer made with real donuts was a first even for them. It’s hard to pick a favorite of the four recipes — just like it’s hard to pick a favorite donut from Dunkin’ — but we hope both our and Dunkin’s fans have a blast trying.”

Harpoon Dunkin’ Pumpkin will be available on draft and in bottled six-packs as well as in the new Harpoon Dunkin’ Dozen mix pack, which features three cans of each seasonal beer flavor. The limited releases will be available everywhere Harpoon is sold beginning in September.