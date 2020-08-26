ST. LOUIS — AB Mauri North America, a leader in yeast and bakery ingredient solutions, has named Brent Fenton as president. Mr. Fenton succeeds Mark Prendergast, who led the North American group for eight years and will be returning to his native Sydney, Australia, to take on a new position of global markets director with the organization to focus on novel business development projects.

Mr. Fenton, a 26-year veteran with Archer Daniels Midland Co., most recently was the company’s president of its global amino acids group based in Decatur, Ill. He joined AB Mauri North America on Aug. 3.

“I’m excited to join AB Mauri and feel privileged to support this team that shares a strong passion for baking while providing unique customer-focused bakery and baking ingredient solutions through leading technologies,” Mr. Fenton said.

Throughout his career, Mr. Fenton has managed organizations through a variety of consolidation, M&A and organic growth efforts and held multiple executive leadership positions at ADM in its global animal nutrition business unit and oilseed processing units in both Europe and North America, as well as regional president of the Europe Middle East Africa region.

“We are delighted to announce Brent’s appointment to this important AB Mauri position,” said Cathal Duffy, chief executive officer, AB Mauri. “His breadth and depth of experience will obviously play a crucial role in continuing the success Mark has led here along with the further development of the North America business into the future.”

Mr. Fenton holds a bachelor’s degree from the University of Saskatchewan and has a long history in managing and growing domestic and international business units. He is based at the company’s North American headquarters located in the Cortex Innovation Community in St. Louis.