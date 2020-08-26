FORT WORTH, TEXAS — Parker Products, a provider of inclusions and other specialty ingredients for the baking, dairy, beverage, confectionery, ready-to-eat and snack, and foodservice industries, has added cookie manufacturer Creative Food Ingredients (CFI) its portfolio of brands.

CFI develops and manufactures baked ingredients, including whole cookies, cookie crumbs, crumble toppings and Cookie Gems at several plants in Perry, NY.

“Parker Products has been intriguing consumers with exciting new flavors, textures and product characteristics for nearly a century,” said Greg Hodder, president of Parker. “The addition of CFI’s complementary line of baked inclusions and toppings, including the unique Cookie Gems and other rotary cookie bits, positions us as the ‘go-to’ source of premium ingredients for our customers.”

Mr. Hodder described CFI as an “excellent fit” with Parker.

“The combination of Parker’s excellence in batch processing and artisanal ingredients is a perfect fit with CFI’s expertise in higher-volume orders and enables us to address a broader range of customer needs than ever before,” he said. “The two companies serve many of the same customers with highly complementary product lines, providing an opportunity for customers to source a wider range of high-quality inclusions and ingredients from a single supplier.”

As part of the transaction, CFI will undergo several management changes. Michael O’Flaherty, chief executive officer, will maintain an ongoing investment in the business but will transition away from day-to-day operations. Meanwhile, industry veteran Ron Savelli has been named president of CFI.

Mr. Savelli is a former operating partner at The Riverside Co. Earlier, he was interim CEO at Chris’s Cookies. He also worked as president and CEO of several companies, including Eatem Foods, CSM Bakery Products NA, Caravan Ingredients, H.C. Brill and Caravan Products. Earlier in his career, he was vice president of research and development at Einstein Noah Restaurant Group.

In his new role at CFI, Mr. Savelli will work closely with Mike Humberstone, operations director, to lead CFI’s manufacturing and related operations in Perry, NY.

Parker and CFI will co-brand in the marketplace, honoring both companies' strong brand equity and complementary product offerings.