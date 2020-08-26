TORONTO — Flourish Pancakes, a Canadian-based protein pancake mix maker, is expanding into the United States with the launch of three mixes via its e-commerce platform at https://www.flourishpancakes.us. The brand’s three flavors — vanilla, buttermilk and chocolate — are available for purchase separately or in limited-edition value packs.

The pancake mixes provide 200 calories, 23 grams of protein and 7 grams of fiber per serving and contain no added sugar.

The mixes retail for $6.99 per 12-oz bag or $27.96 for a variety pack (4 bags) and may be purchased online.

“After seeing how Flourish changed the lives of Canadians and their relationship with healthy breakfast foods, we decided it was only fitting to bring our product to the US,” said Andrew Maida, founder of Flourish. “We are so excited to be a part of American consumers’ morning routines and hope that we can ignite change here, too.”