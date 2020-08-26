Listen to the episode here or wherever you listen to podcasts:

The very nature of a pandemic means that the coronavirus (COVID-19) has disrupted business and lives around the world. As the world’s largest baking company, Grupo Bimbo, Mexico City, has had a front-row seat to the entire crisis. In this episode of Since Sliced Bread, Jonathan Berger, vice president of human relations, Bimbo Bakeries USA, Horsham, Pa., shares how the company’s global footprint prepared it for the pandemic as it unfolded.

“We were really able to learn from what was going on in China and then Europe because we have operations in Italy, France and Spain,” he said. “So as the virus was spreading in the US, we were able to realize that this was serious and something we would need to deal with. We didn’t wait.”

With a bakery in Wuhan, China, the epicenter of the pandemic, Grupo Bimbo saw how effective temperature taking, mask-wearing and social distancing were at keeping the virus at bay. It also was able to anticipate demand and production changes as stay-at-home orders were implemented around the world.

Listen to how Grupo Bimbo not only adapted operations to meet the pandemic’s challenges but also how the company protected workers and supported its communities around the world during this crisis.

Past Podcasts

Subscribe to Since Sliced Bread

