BERKELEY, CALIF. —Sovos Brands, a food company backed by global private equity firm Advent International, has agreed to acquire Birch Benders, LLC, a maker of better-for-you pancake and waffle mixes, toaster waffles and pancake and baking cups.

The acquisition is expected to be completed by the end of October and will expand Sovos Brands’ presence in the breakfast and snacking categories, the company said. Birch Benders will be the fourth brand in the Sovos portfolio, which also includes Rao’s, a line of pasta sauces, soups, frozen entrees and dry pasta; noosa yoghurt; and Michael Angelo’s frozen entrees.

“With its absolutely delicious products that deliver against healthy consumer lifestyles such as paleo and keto diets, Birch Benders is the perfect next addition to our growing portfolio of one-of-a-kind brands,” said Todd Lachman, president and chief executive officer of Sovos Brands. “Birch Benders shares Sovos' commitment to making simple and delicious foods that use only the highest quality ingredients. With our proven ability to transform brands by unleashing growth and deepening consumer affinity, we are thrilled to take Birch Benders to a new chapter of growth while diversifying Sovos Brands into new categories.”

Based in Denver, Birch Benders launched in 2011 with an easy-to-make, restaurant-quality pancake mix before expanding into toaster waffles and pancake and baking cups. It also offers a range of organic, plant-based, non-GMO, high protein, paleo and keto alternatives.

“We are absolutely thrilled to be joining the Sovos Brands family,” said Matt LaCasse, founder and CEO of Birch Benders. “We believe the wealth of experience and resources of the team at Sovos will allow us to reach even more consumers with our delicious, innovative, easy-to-make offerings made with nutrient-rich, quality ingredients.”