ST. LOUIS — Panera Bread Co. has announced that the company is making it easier to order food through Google Search, Google Maps and Google Assistant. The integration with Google’s platforms expands Panera’s off-premises capabilities and accessibility to meet customers where they are.

Available at participating locations across the country, customers can easily order Panera items through Google for contactless curbside pick-up or delivery. For a limited time, guests who order Panera through Google will receive 20% off their first delivery or curbside pick-up order of $20 or more.

Through Google Search and Maps, customers can search for “Panera near me” on Google and be presented with an option to order food from their local bakery cafes.

On Assistant-enabled Android or iOS phones, customers can simply say “Hey Google, find Panera near me” to look up the Panera Bread location nearest to them and then place an order at the local bakery cafe.

“Our guests are looking to us to provide easy, contactless ways to order their next meal from Panera,” said George Hanson, chief digital officer at Panera. “As a tech-forward brand, we are committed to growing our digital presence and off-premise channels. By teaming up with Google and integrating with their Search, Maps and Assistant platforms, there are now even more seamless, simple ways to order your Panera favorites for curbside pickup and delivery.”

Anantica Singh, senior product manager at Google, added, “As consumer behavior continues to shift toward digital ordering, our team is focused on building ways to make online ordering quick and accessible for restaurants. Panera is an industry-leading restaurant brand and we’re excited that we’re unlocking a new way for people to order their favorite Panera meals directly on Google.”