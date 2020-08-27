SHELTON, WASH. — The North Carolina Rural Infrastructure Authority (RIA) has approved a request under the state’s federally-funded Community Development Block Grant — Economic Development program to build a tortilla plant.

The $250,000 grant will support the reuse of an 8,000-square-foot building that will become home to CYES Factory, an East Coast location for Shelton-based Jalisco Tortilla Factory.

Jalisco makes fresh non-GMO corn tortilla products and clean label flour tortilla products for restaurants, retail stores, and private label customers in the Pacific Northwest. Now, the company plans to make non-GMO and organic tortillas at the Norwood, NC, location.

According to the RIA, renovations supported by the grant will impact the roof, HVAC, electrical, plumbing and flooring at the building. The project is expected to create 12 jobs and attract private investment in the amount of $400,000, the RIA noted.