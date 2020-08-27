TRENTON, NJ. — Bimbo Bakeries USA is forging ahead in its efforts to make the packaging of its bread, buns, bagels and English muffins recyclable across the United States as part of a partnership with TerraCycle. Details of the program first surfaced last fall.

“Because plastic bags, like those used in our packaging, are not recyclable today through household recycling streams, most end up in landfills,” said Fred Penny, president of BBU. “Expanding our partnership with TerraCycle enables consumers across the country to easily recycle our plastic bags from their own homes at no charge.

“This was an important, immediate action for our company as we work toward our commitment of 100% sustainable packaging by 2025. As the first and only baking company to partner with TerraCycle, we have already recycled more than 5 million lbs of waste and look forward to enabling consumers to divert more millions of pounds of plastic from landfills.”

BBU said the recycling program is open to any interested individual, school, office, or community organization. Participants may recycle the packaging by following instructions on the TerraCycle program page. All submitted packaging is cleaned and melted into hard plastic that may be remolded to make new recycled products.

“At TerraCycle, our mission has always been to eliminate waste, recycle the unrecyclable and use our innovative business solutions to minimize human impact on the planet,” said Tom Szaky, chief executive officer of TerraCycle. “It’s through lasting partnerships like the one we enjoy with Bimbo Bakeries USA that allow us to fulfill our objective and help preserve the environment for future generations.”

As an added incentive, for every pound of packaging waste sent to TerraCycle through the Bimbo Bakeries USA Bag Recycling Program, collectors earn points that may be used for charitable gifts or converted to cash and donated to non-profit organizations of their choice.

Operating nationally across 21 countries, TerraCycle partners with consumer product companies, retailers and cities to recycle products and packages that would otherwise end up being landfilled or incinerated.