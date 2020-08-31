LENEXA, KAN. — Tom Sargent, director of professional development at the International Association of Operative Millers (IAOM), is retiring from the association, effective Aug. 31.

Mr. Sargent had been with the IAOM for five years, and during his time with the association was responsible for implementing services and programs providing talent development, industry content, education programs, and professional standards that address the information and education needs of IAOM members.

Prior to joining the IAOM, Mr. Sargent was director of education — online and senior instructional designer/LMS support at the Pinnacle Career Institute in Kansas City. He has experience in instructional design, adult training, e-learning and training delivery via various formats. He has an interdisciplinary bachelor’s degree in public relations and journalism from Johnson State College, in Johnson, Vt.

“We have been so fortunate to have Tom on the IAOM headquarters team,” said Melinda Farris, chief executive officer of the IAOM. “Tom came into the position as we were embarking on the design of the Milling Technician certificate program at Cowley College. His skill set and expertise were exactly what we needed to make that happen.

“Tom quickly became a crucial part of our team developing productive relationships with key partners to help us grow our professional development program. We owe a great deal to him for helping us get where we are today.”

Ms. Farris added that the IAOM will miss Mr. Sargent’s “efficiency, friendly and steadfast demeanor, and reliability as a team player.”