UZWIL, SWITZERLAND — Stefan Scheiber, chief executive officer of Bühler Group, was elected as a new member of the board of directors of Bühler Holding AG at an extraordinary general shareholders’ meeting on Aug. 28. Ruth Metzler-Arnold announced she will resign from the board by February 2021.

At the extraordinary general shareholders’ meeting, the shareholders elected Mr. Scheiber unanimously, with immediate effect. Mr. Scheiber, 54, is a Swiss national, married, and lives with his family in Wil SG, Switzerland.

Mr. Scheiber started his career at Bühler in 1986 and has spent more than 30 years with Bühler in different functions. From 1988, he has worked in various international management positions within Bühler worldwide, including East and South Africa, Eastern Europe and Germany.

In 1999, he took charge of the Brewing/Malting and Rice business units and thereafter, assumed overall responsibility for Bühler in Germany. From mid-2005, Mr. Scheiber headed the Sales & Services division as a member of the executive board. In 2009, he was assigned division manager of the Engineered Products Division, which he reorganized into the Food Processing and the Advanced Material divisions. He led the Food Processing division as of 2009.

In 2014, he integrated the Food Processing and the Grain Processing divisions, creating the Grains & Food business, which he led until 2016. Mr. Scheiber was named CEO of the Bühler Group on July 1, 2016. He is a member of the board of directors of the Kistler Group and a member of the executive committee of Swissmem.

Ms. Metzler-Arnold announced she will resign from her assignments as a member of the board of directors and chairwoman of the audit committee of Bühler Group with effect by the ordinary general shareholders’ meeting on Feb. 11, 2021. She has been a member of the board of directors of Bühler since 2011 and chairwoman of the Audit Committee for the last six and a half years. Rainer E. Schulz, member of the board of directors, will succeed Ms. Metzler-Arnold as the new chairman of the audit committee.