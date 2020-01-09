MINNEAPOLIS — General Mills, Inc. is launching Lucky Charms Just Magical Marshmallows for a limited time.

The pouches feature all eight of the cereal brand’s marshmallow shapes, including hearts, stars, horseshoes, clovers, moons, unicorns, rainbows and red balloons. They may be enjoyed as a snack straight from the pouch or used as a topping for cakes, ice cream, s’mores and other treats.

“Lucky Charms Marshmallow-Only boxes have been offered through popular promotions in the past, but this is the first time Just Magical Marshmallows are available for purchase nationwide at select retailers,” a spokesperson for General Mills said.

The 6-oz pouches launched in August and will become more widely available in September, the company said. The 6-oz packages are available for a suggested retail price of $3.99.