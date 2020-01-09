LOUISVILLE, COLO. — Quinn, maker of microwave popcorn and grain-free pretzels, has closed a $3 million Series D funding round led by the company’s board of directors and existing investors BFG Partners, Echo Capital, John Foraker, Gil Fronzaglia, Sunil Thakor, and an investment arm of the Lissette family. The company plans to use the proceeds to support its growing retail and e-commerce distribution channels and new product development.

“We are thrilled that our current group of investors continues to share in our vision and excitement about the brand’s momentum,” said Kristy Lewis, founder and chief executive officer of Quinn. “Each of our partners brings significant expertise to elevate our brand to its next stage of growth.”

Founded in 2010, Quinn promotes “farm-to-bag” ingredient transparency for its snacks that are sold in more than 7,000 retail stores nationwide. Over the past year, the company expanded into Walmart stores and increased distribution in Whole Foods Market, Kroger and Wegmans. The company saw additional growth through partnerships with online retailers Thrive Market, Hungryroot and Imperfect Foods. Overall, Quinn’s revenue increased 65% this year over the prior year, driven by the increased footprint and new product development, according to the company.

Quinn also recently added to its management team. Brett Atkinson, formerly of natural pet food brand “I and love and you” and Boston Beer Co., was named chief operating officer, and Al Matulis, previously with Custom Foods and Kellogg Co., joined Quinn as vice president of sales. Other recent hires included Katherine Siriani as director of sales – natural, Jeff Nelson as director of sales – conventional, and Stacey Benham as director of marketing.