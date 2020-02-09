BOULDER, COLO. — Justin’s, a maker of nut butters and nut butter snacks, is entering the refrigerated bar category with the launch of Almond Butter Protein Bars.

The bars are available in almond butter, honey almond butter and dark chocolate chip almond butter varieties, each containing 10 grams of plant-based protein per serving. They contain 40% less sugar than the leading refrigerated bar, the company said, and are non-GMO, gluten-free, soy-free and dairy-free.

The almond butter protein bar variety is made with organic maple syrup, and the dark chocolate chip and honey varieties are made with organic honey. They join the company’s existing lineup of nut butters, nut butter cups and covered nut snacks.

“I'm excited to raise the bar on protein and share my latest take on plant-based snacking with our Refrigerated Almond Butter Protein Bars,” said Justin Gold, founder of Justin's. “We've heard from our fans that they wanted us to make a plant-based protein bar, and we can't wait to hear about all the adventures they'll fuel with our new bars.”

Justin’s Almond Butter Protein bars are available at Whole Food and Target nationwide.