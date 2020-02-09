Listen to the episode here or wherever you listen to podcasts:

Season three of Since Sliced Bread has shared stories of how bakers and snack manufacturers have kept operating and protected employees during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. In this episode, listeners will hear how the baking and snack associations have supported them during this crisis.

When the pandemic arrived in the United States and government orders shut down the economy, the American Bakers Association and SNAC International jumped into action. Both associations saw themselves as connection points between the industries they serve and the state and federal governments. They also served as resources of information from government agencies as it changed so quickly in those early days.

“We created a COVID resource center on our website and organized it clearly by subject and date,” said Elizabeth Avery, president and chief executive officer of SNAC International. “We tried to be extremely clear every time there was an update.”

When it came to navigating different government orders, the ABA offered its industry expertise to keep bakeries from being shut down.

“We had to call the governor of Ohio’s office and say, ‘We understand what you’re trying to do, but you have to open the truck stops because if this goes on too long, you’re not going to have food on grocery store shelves,” explained Robb Mackie, president and chief executive officer of the ABA.

Listen to our conversation with Ms. Avery and Mr. MacKie to find out how SNAC International and the ABA have supported — and continue to support — their respective industries throughout this pandemic.

