MINNEAPOLIS — Target Corp. is expanding its Good & Gather grocery brand with 600 new items, including a Good & Gather Signature line featuring premium flavors and ingredients. Good & Gather has generated more than $1 billion in sales since launching a year ago and has become Target’s top selling food brand.

Good & Gather products contain no artificial flavors, synthetic colors, artificial sweeteners or high-fructose corn syrup. The brand launched with 650 items spanning the categories of dairy, produce, ready-made pastas and pantry staples. The line has grown to include fresh and plant-based meats, yogurt, sauces and dressings, oat milk and more. The newest products launching this fall will bring the total of Good & Gather items to nearly 2,000.

Jalapeño avocado hummus, frozen zucchini spirals, bite-size everything crackers and meatless burgers are among the latest additions to the Good & Gather lineup, developed by Target’s team of food scientists and culinary experts. The Good & Gather Signature line will include 60 specialty food products, such as pizzas, pastas and coffee inspired by authentic global cuisines and elevated flavor profiles.

“Food plays such an important role in our guests’ lives,” said Stephanie Lundquist, executive vice president and president of Food & Beverage at Target. “And now, as guests are eating and cooking at home — and appreciating good value — more than ever, Good & Gather’s delicious, high-quality assortment and affordable price continues to set Target apart, while helping our guests discover the joy of food every day. And they’re going to love what we’re serving up this fall.”