MIAMI — Functional snack and food brand Eat Me Guilt Free is expanding its grain-based food offerings with the launch of Protein Bread and Protein Tortilla Wraps.

“The introduction of our Eat Me Guilt Free Protein Bread and Tortilla Wraps will allow us to enter a new better-for-you category and further meet a growing consumer demand,” said Cristie Besu, founder and chief executive officer of Eat Me Guilt Free. “We know the importance of high-protein for a healthy lifestyle, but we are not willing to sacrifice taste to get there. Our brand was created to answer the demand for functional foods that still taste great.”

Eat Me Guilt Free Protein Bread is vegan and contains 12 grams of protein, less than 1 gram of sugar and 140 calories per two-slice serving.

Eat Me Guilt Free Protein Tortilla Wraps contain 9 grams of protein, 14 grams of carbohydrates and 130 calories per serving. Eat Me Guilt Free Protein Tortilla Wraps are the first functional tortilla products on the market, according to the company.

In addition to bread and tortilla wraps, Eat Me Guilt Free offers brownies and cookies. The products are available for purchase on eatmeguiltfree.com and amazon.com. Products are also available at more than 3,000 independent retailers nationwide and in all Vitamin Shoppe locations.