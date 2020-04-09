HICKSVILLE, NY. — Hanan Products Company Inc., a maker of whipped dessert toppings, icings and fillings for bakeries, launched two new products to meet customer demand for natural ingredients.

Tasty Whip Pure is a clean label dairy whipped topping. It features Aquafaba as a natural emulsifying agent and contains no preservatives and no artificial colors, flavors or stabilizers. Available in vanilla and chocolate flavors, Tasty Whip Pure offers enhanced stability, volume and performance when compared to heavy cream and non-natural toppings, the company said.

Hanan Products also introduced Tasty Whip Vegan. The non-dairy product features aquafaba and pea protein as natural emulsifiers and offers enhanced taste and volume when compared to other non-dairy whipped toppings, the company said.

“Our Vegan product offers unmatched performance, stability and taste, and our new Pure formulation is a clean label, cost-effective solution for bakeries around the world,” a spokesperson for Hanan Products Company Inc. said. “These are both made with the finest, all-natural ingredients and are the ‘icing on the cake’ in our ever-expanding product line.”

Tasty Whip Pure and Tasty Whip Vegan are available in four one-gallon cases for $48 to $52 per case.