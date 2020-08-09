TORONTO – Restaurant Brands International Inc. has named Sami Siddiqui as president of Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen for the Americas. He replaces Felipe Athayde, who is leaving the company.

Mr. Siddiqui was most recently president of Asia-Pacific for Restaurant Brands International. He represented all of the company’s brands, including Burger King and Tim Hortons, but was also responsible for introducing the Popeyes brand in China and the Philippines.

“I’m very proud to announce that Sami will be leading Popeyes through our exciting next phase of growth across the Americas,” said Jose Cil, chief executive officer of Restaurant Brands International. “Popeyes is a brand with a well-known heritage and more recently has demonstrated unprecedented growth through exceptional menu innovation in our iconic Chicken Sandwich. Sami has an excellent track record working with our franchisees to drive our brand and restaurant expansion.”