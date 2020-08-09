MONTCLAIR, NJ. — ParmCrisps expanded its snack catalogue with the launch of a keto-friendly snack mix made with premium nuts and cheese crisps.

Containing original ParmCrisps, almonds, pistachios and cashews, ParmCrisps Snack Mix is available in flavors with premium seasonings, including ranch and smoky barbecue. The mix offers more protein than conventional snacks and is suitable for keto and vegetarian diets, the company said.

It is sugar-free, gluten-free and made from 100% oven-baked cheese and premium seasonings. A serving provides 10 grams of protein and 4 grams of carbs.

“Most snack mixes are loaded with carbs, sugar and processed ingredients,” said Sam Kestenbaum, chief executive officer of ParmCrisps. “We found that consumers did not have a reliable keto-friendly, vegetarian option. To best serve the ParmCrisps consumer and beyond, claims like keto-friendly, sugar-free and protein-packed were non-negotiable, along with providing bold, mouthwatering flavor.”

ParmCrisps Snack Mix is available at retailers nationwide for a suggested retail price of $6.99 per 6-oz bag.