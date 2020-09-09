RICHMOND, BC. — Breakfast and snack food company Nature’s Path launched a line of Superfood Granolas and Oatmeal cups.

The products are made with functional ingredients for improved health, endurance, stamina and mental focus, the company said.

The new line includes Golden Turmeric Superfood and Smoothie Bowl Superfood Granolas. The Golden Turmeric Superfood Granola is a cookie-like granola with clusters made from gluten-free oats and creamy cashews. It contains Turmeric for anti-inflammation and avocado oil for heart health. It also features coconut sugar, which is lower on the glycemic index than conventional sugar, and coconut oil for improved brain function.

The Smoothie Bowl Superfood Granola features a blend of strawberries, raspberries and blueberries and a mixture of super greens, including spirulina, barley grass, wheatgrass, broccoli, chlorella, kale and spinach.

The line also includes ready-to-eat Golden Turmeric Superfood and Cacao Superfood Oatmeal Cups. The Golden Turmeric Superfood Oatmeal cup features a similar superfood blend as the Golden Turmeric Superfood Granola, with added Bacillus coagulans GBI-30 6086 probiotics, whole grain steel cut and rolled oats, plus cashews and vitamin E.

The Cacao Superfood Oatmeal cup contains magnesium-rich cacao, chia, coconut oil and MCT oil as well as Nature’s Path signature whole grain steel cut and rolled oats.

The Superfood products are free from artificial colors, flavors and preservatives and are made with organic, non-GMO ingredients.

“The launch of our Superfood line hits during a time when consumers are putting their wellness first, focusing on what they can do to include functional ingredients in their diet, while still enjoying a delicious treat,” said Arjan Stephens, general manager of Nature’s Path. “Our Superfood line melds some of our heartiest ingredients with a balanced taste in convenient, on-the-go options for endless breakfast and snack possibilities.”