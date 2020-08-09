In their search for satiety benefits, consumers look for high-fiber and high-protein snacks, but sometimes these can fall short on great taste.
Feed their needs with the delicious positive nutrition of on-the-go apple cinnamon, yogurt-covered snack bites, packed with powerful protein and high-quality dietary fiber in an easy-to-eat format—with less added sugars.
Find out how Fibersol® not only provides high-quality dietary fiber, but works as a low-calorie binder—and delivers a sought-after satiety claim. Who knew that simply adding 10g of fiber can give you two claims in one delicious snack: satiety and an excellent source of fiber. Learn more, in our case study.
30
Sep
2020
