PITTSFIELD, NH. — American Flatbread launched Meatless Evolution, a new line of plant-based, flash-frozen pizzas.

The line features several vegetarian and vegan options, one of the most highly requested items by American Flatbread customers, the company said. The pizzas are made using hand-stretched dough made from 100% organic wheat and serve as a source of protein and fiber.

The Meatless Evolution line features four pizzas:

Vegan Pepperoni, featuring plant-based pepperoni, homemade tomato sauce, dairy-free mozzarella style shreds and fresh herbs.

Vegan Meat Lovers, featuring plant-based sausage crumbles and pepperoni, plus homemade tomato sauce and dairy-free mozzarella style shreds.

Plant-Based Pepperoni, featuring plant-based pepperoni and mozzarella, asiago, Parmesan and fresh herbs.

Plant-based supreme, featuring plant-based pepperoni, broccoli, mushrooms, tomato sauce, mozzarella, asiago, feta and fresh herbs.

“We understand our consumers want choices, which is why we spent over a year developing the perfect taste and texture profile for pizza-lovers who want a meatless alternative of their favorite toppings,” said Brad Sterl, president and founder of American Flatbread. “Our team takes extreme pride in innovating our product lineup to meet the evolving needs of our consumers.”

Each 10-inch pizza in the Meatless Evolution line contains three servings per container. They debuted online on American Flatbread’s e-commerce platform and in select Harris Teeter locations in September for $8.99 and will launch on Amazon in October.