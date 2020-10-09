Tamper evidence is just one of many features bakers need from their packaging, however. Resealability is often much higher on the priority list to keep bread fresh. The baking industry drives growth for bag closures, according to the “Bag Closures Market” report by Future Market Insights with bakery and confectionery predicted to push demand close to $300 million by 2030.

Sustainability may be falling a little on the list due to COVID-19 prioritizing convenience and shelf life, but it still remains in play. Balancing these priorities, suppliers combine their capabilities to provide packaging that can do it all.

The Burford TEC, for example, can work alone to provide tamper-evident sealing or it can be used with the Burford Servo Tyer for resealability.

“This gives the final consumer the initial tamper-evident and then the resealability with the twist tie,” said

Mitch Lindsey, senior sales account manager, Burford Corp., a Middleby Bakery company.

Kwik Lok’s 909A, likewise, works in conjunction with the company’s 910 machine, which adds the closure to the bag, enabling a consumer to reclose the bread bag once the package has been opened.

“The bag opens a lot like a zipper,” explained Ron Cardey, senior vice president, customer engagement, Kwik Lok. “By virtue of that, you’re able to tell that no one has been inside that product, and then you still have the Kwik Lok available to reclose it time and time again.”

Being able to reseal the package is critical to maintaining freshness after the bag has been opened. Promach’s labeling brand EPI offers custom labelers that can apply labels that reseal the package.

“A top/reseal label is placed on the top of the package,” said said Jim Immel, EPI regional sales manager, ProMach. “This reseal label starts out sealing the package and then provides a good reseal to protect the product after it is open.”

For bakers looking to combine all three needs of tamper-evidence, resealability and sustainability, Kwik Lok offers sustainable versions of their closures. In its report, Future Market Insights predicted that the paperboard closure segment would grow 7.2% between 2020 and 2030 as manufacturers move away from plastic for sustainability trends. However, Kwik Lok introduced its Eco-Lok closure last year, pushing back against the idea that plastic is doomed to be the unsustainable.

This article is an excerpt from the August 2020 issue of Baking & Snack. To read the entire feature, click here.