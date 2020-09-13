AMF Den Boer introduced the world’s first emission-free, hydrogen-fueled tunnel oven. The Multibake VITA tunnel oven offers industrial bakers an effective solution to reduce carbon dioxide emissions by 99.9% within the baking process. The modular oven uses green hydrogen, also known as clean hydrogen, a proven CO2-neutral fuel. Though commercial ovens typically use natural gas as the resource for heating, this new patent-pending technology will virtually eliminate CO2 emissions from the oven while reducing the cost of utilities.

