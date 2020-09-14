ATLANTA — Cinnabon announced the nationwide rollout of its first-ever Cinnabon frozen breakfast creations line.

The Focus Brands subsidiary’s new twist on breakfast includes three savory and three sweet options:

Jalapeño Cheddar Sausage Bites, featuring spicy cheddar pork and beef sausage wrapped in cinnamon sweet dough.

CinnaBiscuit Chicken Sandwich, a tender fried chicken patty on a cinnamon chip biscuit with cinnamon sauce.

CheddarRoll Sausage & Egg Sandwich, featuring sausage and egg on a cheddar roll croissant.

Caramel Pecan Ooey-Gooey Rolls, a cinnamon sweet roll covered in caramel and pecans

Frosting Filled CinnaPastry, a cinnamon pastry filled with Cinnabon signature frosting and brown sugar cinnamon.

Frosted CinnaSweet Swirls, featuring cinnamon swirl rolls topped with Cinnabon signature frosting

“People are craving comfortable, convenient meals to enjoy while spending more time at home and our licensed products are a great solution for today's environment” said Dave Mikita, president of Focus Brands global channels, the company’s licensing division. “Our mission is to give fans access to our brands in new, innovative ways and the Cinnabon Bakery-Inspired frozen breakfast creations line couldn't have launched at a better time — it's the perfect way for everyone from busy parents, to students and young professionals, to begin the day — not to mention they make great anytime treats.”

The frozen breakfast line is the first Cinnabon grocery offering to transform the brand’s flavors into savory options. It expands on a lineup of sweet products that includes Breyers Cinnabon, Pillsbury Grands! Cinnamon Rolls, Keurig Cinnabon K-Cup Pods and International Delight Cinnabon Creamer.

The Cinnabon Bakery-inspired frozen breakfast creations line is available in the frozen breakfast section at leading retailers starting at a suggested retail price of $4.83.