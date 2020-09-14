WASHINGTON — The Consumer Price Index for baked foods and cereal products fell 0.2% in August, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics of the US Department of Labor. The index for all food at home also moved back, decreasing 0.1%.

Of the 18 items followed by Milling & Baking News, 11 posted month-over-month declines and 7 finished higher.

The August index for Cereals and Bakery Products before seasonal adjustment was 284.5 of the 1982-84 average, up 2.8% from a year ago. For all food at home, the August index was 252.4, up 4.4% from August 2019.

The CPI for cereals and cereal products in August was 232.3, down 1% from July but up 1.7% from August 2019. The index for products within this category included: flour and prepared mixes, 242.6, down 0.4% from July but up 1.4% from the previous year; breakfast cereal, 221.9, down 1.9% from the previous month but up 0.5% from a year ago; and rice, pasta and corn meal, 247.3, down 0.2% from July but up 2.8% from August 2019.

The price index for bakery products in August was 314.7, up 0.1% from July and up 3.2% from August 2019.

The August index for bread was 191.8, up 0.5% from July and up 5% from August 2019. Under this heading, the CPI for white bread was 351.4, up 1% from July and up 6.3% from August 2019. For bread other than white, the index was 369.9, up 0.1% from July and up 3.8% from a year ago.

The price index for fresh biscuits, rolls and muffins in August was 186.3, up 1.4% from July and up 4.4% from August 2019. The August index for cakes, cupcakes and cookies was 295.7, down 0.4% from July but up 1% from August 2019. Under this segment, other price indexes included fresh cakes and cupcakes, 313.6, down 2.2% from July and down 1.9% from August 2019; and cookies, 279.5, up 0.4% from the previous month and up 2.1% from the previous year.

The CPI for other bakery products in August was 279.7, down 0.5% from July but up 2.9% from August 2019. Under this heading, other price indexes in August included: fresh sweet rolls, coffee cakes and donuts, 326.3, down 0.3% from July but up 4.8% from August 2019; crackers and cracker products, 321.7, up 0.3% from July and up 2.6% from August 2019; and frozen and refrigerated bakery products, pies, tarts and turnovers, 272.2, down 1.2% from July but up 1.3% from the previous year