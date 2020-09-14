WASHINGTON — The average price paid for white pan bread rose 1¢ in August, meaning the average price has climbed 12.1¢ per lb over the past five months, according to the latest data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics of the US Department of Labor. The price of whole wheat bread decreased 6¢ per lb.

The national average retail price of white pan bread was 149.5¢, up 1¢ per lb from July and up 22¢ from August 2019.

At 208.4¢ per lb, the national average price for whole wheat bread was down 6¢ per lb from July but up 14.4¢ per lb from August 2019.

The national average price of family flour in August was 45.9¢, down 0.2¢ from July but up 0.9¢ from a year ago.

The national average price for spaghetti and macaroni in August was 130.3¢ per lb, up 0.8¢ from July and up 8.8¢ from August 2019. Chocolate chip cookies were 376.9¢ per lb, up 7.3¢ from July and up 27.3¢ from August 2019.

The national average price of white long-grain rice in August was 76.9¢, down 0.3¢ from July and down 2.4¢ from August 2019.