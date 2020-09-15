Muffin Town doesn’t have a large marketing budget, but that hasn’t stopped the value-added baked foods producer from getting creative through online stores, email blasts and every tool from search optimization to e-commercials to reach retailers, school foodservice directors and even consumers at home. To drive online traffic, the Chelsea, Mass.-based company puts a QR code or a URL that takes consumers to one of its websites or its online stores to buy muffins, cornbread snacks or dozens of other baked foods that they can’t find in their local stores.

“We have millions of our kids eating our products every day, and when I started here nine years ago, we had to do something to push them to the website, and what better choice than with our packaging,” noted Roger Piffer, director of marketing for JSB Industries, also known as Muffin Town. Each of its brands — Muffin Town, SunWise, Aesop’s Bagels, Smart Choice, Snack ‘N Loaves and Madeline’s Gourmet Cookies — has its own presence in the market.

Additionally, MadelinesPantry.com sells gift boxes and small quantities of Muffin Town’s top-selling nut-free baked foods. For larger orders, consumers and buyers can go to Muffin Town Foodservice Express.

“Since we launched that and also when the pandemic hit, we started getting orders by the case,” Mr. Piffer told Baking & Snack for its September issue.

He added the average order is $75, so customers are packing it in.

“It’s not a multimillion-dollar business, but is there the potential to get there someday? Absolutely,” Mr. Piffer said.

Certainly, it’s one affordable way to build brand awareness and contribute to the bottom line.