MINNEAPOLIS — General Mills is getting keto-friendly. The company’s new brand Ratio is a line of bars and yogurt cultured dairy snacks formulated to help consumers meet the requirements of a ketogenic diet with 2 grams of net carbohydrates and 1 gram of sugar per serving.

Consumers can find the brand in two sections of the grocery store — the dairy aisle and the snack bar aisle. The cultured yogurt dairy snack is available in five varieties, including strawberry, coconut, vanilla, mango and black cherry. The bars come in lemon almond and toasted almond varieties.

The dairy snacks have a suggested retail price of $1.49 per cup, and the bars are $7.99 per four-count box.