WASHINGTON — The American Bakers Association has launched a new website and streamlined branding to communicate the baking industry as essential to healthy families and a healthy economy.

“ABA drives the conversation for not only our members but for the entire industry,” said Robb MacKie, president and chief executive officer of the Washington-based association. “The new site is part of an overall communications strategy to further elevate our sector to a variety of audiences. With this launch, ABA is in an even better position to meet our members’ needs and amplify their priorities so they can continue feeding the world a safe, steady supply of baked goods.”

Dozens of interviews with ABA members, press and industry partners revealed how the ABA may demonstrate not only ABA programs but to show the impact of ABA’s members on communities and consumers.

New features at Americanbaker.org include industry information that is streamlined and organized, a better user experience to increase member engagement in ABA programs, a modern digital experience to represent the innovative spirit of ABA members, and a media center to tell the industry’s story.

“The new Americanbakers.org shows our members and the baking sector as both fun and functional, industrial and creative,” said Katie Juhl, director of marketing and communications for the ABA. “During the past few months, many discovered what we knew all along: Baking is cool. This site will help ensure everyone else hears that message.”