ARABI, LA. — The Domino Sugar Chalmette refinery, located in Arabi, La., was producing its full range of products as the company continues its service to customers, refinery owner American Sugar Refining, Inc. said in a company statement on Sept. 10.

The plant was offline for four days after a fire broke out in its silos on Aug. 27 when operations were brought back online after Hurricane Laura. There was no damage from the hurricane, and the plant had been taken offline as a precaution. Limited production resumed Sept. 1, and full refining operations, including production of white granulated sugar, restarted Sept. 3, the company said.

“We are committed to seamlessly supplying our customers throughout this period,” said Antonio L. Contreras, co-president of ASR Group. “Using the flexibility in our operating schedule at the Chalmette refinery coupled with the continued supply from our strong network, we expect to meet customer demand until the refinery returns to full capacity.”

Because the fire was limited to the two exterior silos, and due to the fact most of the refinery’s products are shipped to customers or to outside warehouses as they are produced, the refinery will continue to operate during repairs, and operating days will be increased in the interim to meet customer demand, the company said.

Trade sources indicated the plant was running at about 80% of capacity last week, and it was not known when full production could be resumed.

LSR Sugar Refining, LLC, in Gramercy, La., did not go down ahead of the hurricane and maintained operations throughout the storm.