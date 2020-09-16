Ripe with functional and labeling benefits, allulose presents a unique opportunity for formulators of baked goods, beverages, snacks, condiments, and more who are looking to replace sugar but are unsatisfied with the alternatives they are currently using. By using allulose, food and beverage brands have the opportunity to offer consumers reduced sugar and reduced calorie applications that look, taste, and feel like their full sugar counterparts. Read Apura Ingredients’ newest white paper for more on this exciting sweetener!
30
Sep
2020
Register