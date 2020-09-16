BATTLE CREEK, MICH. — The Kellogg Co. since 2015 has reduced greenhouse gas emissions by 15% per lb of food produced to reach its goal one year ahead of schedule, the Battle Creek-based company said Sept. 16.

As part of its Kellogg’s Better Days commitment, the company is using low carbon and renewable energy sources, purchasing renewable electricity, and increasing energy efficiency. Since 2015, Kellogg has reduced scope 1 and scope 2 GHG emissions in its manufacturing plants by more than 28%. Scope 1 refers to direct emissions such as on-site fossil fuel combustion, and scope 2 refers to indirect emissions such as those resulting from the generation of electricity, heat or steam, according to the US Environmental Protection Agency.

“As a global food company, we have a responsibility to address the significant risks climate change poses on people and our planet,” said Amy Senter, chief sustainability officer at Kellogg. “We’re proud of our progress and are working on multiple fronts to reduce emissions across our supply chain.”

Kellogg has committed to achieving 100% renewable energy in its operations by 2050. Nearly 28% of the electricity used in Kellogg’s food production currently comes from renewable resources. Kellogg also is partnering with suppliers to reduce their GHG emissions by 50%.

Through its Kellogg’s Origins program, Kellogg has helped more than 433,000 farmers adopt sustainable and regenerative agricultural practices. Farmers in Illinois who planted cover crops reduced GHG emissions to the equivalent of taking more than 13 million vehicle miles off the road. Rice farmers in Spain reduced GHG emissions by as much as 45% through new irrigation techniques and optimizing fertilizer use.