AUSTIN, TEXAS — An affiliate of private investment firm Peak Rock Capital has acquired Halo Foods Ltd., a Newport, Wales-based manufacturer of health bars and snacks. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Halo’s portfolio of products includes cereal bars, fruit and nut bars, gluten-free, high-protein and nutritionally controlled bars, including the rapidly growing “Skinny” brand. The company’s diverse customer base includes national retailers and established national brands.

“Halo represents an exciting opportunity for us to invest in a leading provider within the growing European snacking space,” said Alex Dabbous, managing director of Peak Rock Capital Europe. “We are excited to partner with the company’s talented management team to grow this platform through opportunities such as expanded distribution, product innovation, investments in the company’s operational capabilities and add-on acquisitions.”

John Tague, chief executive officer of Halo, added, “We believe our partnership with Peak Rock will help Halo to accelerate its strong growth trajectory by drawing on their extensive experience in food and beverage and by continuing to invest in our people and capabilities.”

The acquisition of Halo Foods Ltd. represents Peak Rock’s eleventh investment in the food and beverage industry in recent years. Other companies in Peak Rock’s portfolio include Turkey Hill, Pretzels Inc., Louisiana Fish Fry, TNT Crust, Diamond Crystal Brands, Berner Food & Beverage and Natural American Foods.

“This transaction is another example of Peak Rock’s deep experience in the food and beverage segment,” said Anthony DiSimone, CEO of Peak Rock Capital. “We will continue to seek additional platform investments within the industry across Europe and North America, as well as add-on acquisitions that we believe could benefit from our ability to drive rapid growth and improve performance.”