RICHMOND, VA. — David Burke has been named vice president of operations for US and Latin America at AMF Bakery Systems, a manufacturer of bakery equipment. In this role, he will lead all operations, engineering and customer care groups in the region.

Prior to joining AMF, Mr. Burke was the vice president and general manager of the Encore Group division at Boeing, a manufacturer of commercial jetliners, and vice president of materials at Zodiac Aerospace, an aerospace equipment and systems producer.

“Mr. Burke brings great passion and experience in developing high performing teams,” said Jason Ward, president of AMF. “As we continue to drive operational excellence, continuous improvement and innovation in our businesses, we are thrilled to welcome someone with his proven track record and accomplishments to our senior leadership team.”