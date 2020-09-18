NEW YORK — Soozy’s Grain-Free has announced the launch of a new line of bread and bagels. The grain-free products join a portfolio that already includes muffins, donuts and cookies.

Soozy’s bread is available in two varieties: Original Sandwich Bread and Superseed Bread. Each slice has less than 8 grams of net carbs per serving and contains almond flour, coconut flour and avocado oil.

Soozy’s Original Bagels are plant-based, egg-free and dairy-free. The bagels feature almond flour, cassava and flax.

“When thinking about creating grain-free bread and bagels, it was important to us to ensure that the taste and texture was just as delicious (if not more so) than a traditional loaf of bread”, said Mason Sexton, co-founder and chief executive officer of Soozy's Grain-Free. “All too often, health-conscious consumers are forced to choose between taste, texture and nutrition. It’s so challenging to find a product that has it all. We spent endless hours in the kitchen tweaking and refining our recipes, so that we could achieve the light and fluffy texture we all know and love. We are so pleased to have the opportunity to bring our vision for this product line to life.”

All of Soozy’s Grain-Free products are Non-GMO Project verified, certified glyphosate residue-free and made without sugar alcohols, gums and stabilizers.

Soozy’s Grain-Free bread and bagels are available at Whole Foods Market stores nationwide, in the gluten-free frozen bread aisle. The bread is available in 11.1-oz half loaves for $5.99, while Original Bagels retail at $8.99 for a 14.1-oz, 5-count bag.