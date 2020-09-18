PENNSAUKEN, NJ. — Ken A. Plunk has been named senior vice president and chief financial officer of J&J Snack Foods Corp., effective Sept. 21. He succeeds Dennis G. Moore, who previously announced his intent to retire back in April. Mr. Moore will remain with the company for several months to assist with the transition.

Prior to joining J&J Snack Mr. Plunk spent 12 years at Walmart Inc. in a variety of senior financial positions, most recently as senior vice president of international finance, strategy, technology and supply chain. Prior to Walmart, he worked at The Home Depot for four years, holding the positions of finance director of merchandising and director of the Internal Audit Leadership Program.

He received a bachelor’s degree in accounting from the University of Memphis.

“I am thrilled to have someone of Ken’s vast abilities and experience to help guide and grow a great organization like J&J Snack Foods,” said Daniel Fachner, president. “Ken has a deep understanding and functional expertise in all aspects of corporate finance and financial planning and accounting. I look forward to working with Ken to continue to grow all aspects of J&J.”