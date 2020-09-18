LAKEWOOD, COLO. — Seeking to attract consumers who avoid gluten, Einstein Bros. Bagels on Sept. 17 introduced Eggels, eggs prepared sous vide and shaped like bagels.

“There isn’t a gluten-free bagel that can compete with the taste of fresh-baked bagels,” so Eggels were introduced to “meet the needs of (our) gluten-free friends,” the company said.

Eggels are offered in two varieties: three meat and cheese, with bacon, turkey sausage, ham, cheddar and everything bagel seasoning; and veggie egg white made with bell peppers, onions, tomatoes, portobello mushrooms, spinach and asiago cheese.

“Using the sous vide method to cook the Eggels keeps the eggs light and fluffy,” said Chef Chad Thompson, head of culinary innovation at Einstein Bros. Bagels. “The new Eggels may be gluten-free, but they are just as satisfying as a fresh-baked bagel.”

Einstein Bros. said Eggels will be offered at participating locations around the United States except for airports, hotels and university locations. Eggels may be ordered through the Einstein Bros. Bagels app for to-go or curbside pickup.

Sous vide preparation has become more popular in recent years. Starbucks has been offering two varieties of sous vide egg bites — bacon/gruyere and egg white/red pepper — since 2017.