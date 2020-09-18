PLANO, TEXAS — Middleby Food Processing has brought on Raymond Matthew da Costa and Eduardo Ramilo to expand the company’s presence and support customers in the Philippines.

Mr. da Costa has been named regional account manager. In this role, he will manage new and existing Middleby customer accounts and oversee the sale of equipment, modernizations and other services in the country.

Mr. Ramilo will join the company as technical support specialist. In this position, he will help customers meet production goals and provide local service support for all Middleby equipment.