BROOKLYN, NY. — Pipcorn is launching a better-for-you spin on baked cheesy twists with new Heirloom Crunchies.

Made with sustainable heirloom corn and organic cheese, the baked snacks contain 20% less fat than similar offerings in the category, Pipcorn said. Heirloom Crunchies are Non-GMO Project verified, gluten-free and soy-free and come in three flavors: cheddar, cheddar jalapeño and Parmesan truffle. All three varieties contain 140 calories per 28-gram serving.

“The beginning of a new decade uncharacteristically brought about a need for nostalgia,” said Jeff Martin, co-founder of Pipcorn. “We've wanted to release a line like this since we launched our cult-favorite Cheese Balls. It reminds us of the memories we had eating cheesy snacks that we stopped eating due to their artificial additives and substandard ingredients. We are excited to bring back the memory with a better-for-you twist.”

Pipcorn Heirloom Crunchies come in 7-oz bags for a suggested retail price of $3.99. The cheddar jalapeño and Parmesan truffle flavors are available exclusively at Whole Foods Market stores, while the cheddar variety is available on Thrive Market.

Heirloom Crunchies is the second innovation from Pipcorn this year. In February, the company debuted Heirloom Crackers made from upcycled corn flour in sea salt, cheddar and everything flavors.