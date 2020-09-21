HOPKINSVILLE, KY. — Siemer Milling Co. has increased production capacity at its flour mill in Hopkinsville by adding a whole wheat milling unit, and is now expanding the existing C mill.

In October 2019 construction began for Siemer’s C and D mill expansion, which would alleviate storage capacity in the B mill, making it only available for conventional white flour.

“This expansion allows the mills to be more consistent for whole wheat flour granulation and consistency which provides the mills to be all-around more efficient,” said David Jansen, vice president of Siemer Milling.

The new D mill is a 2,000 cwt-per-day unit dedicated to whole wheat flour. Its centerpiece is the recently introduced Multimpact Hammer Mill manufactured by Bühler. The Multimpact is energy-sparing and can efficiently and flexibly produce whole wheat flour in a wide range of granulations for many different applications.

“The D mill will enhance our whole wheat flour production consistency while also improving the overall productivity of our Hopkinsville plant,” Mr. Jansen said. “Both our customers and our company will benefit from our greater capabilities.”

Expansion of the C mill is on track to be completed by December. Capacity will increase to 7,000 cwts per day from 5,500 cwts of conventional flour.

“Possible expansion was taken into account in designing the C mill 10 years ago, so building modification will be minimal, and equipment installation will be quick,” Jansen said.

By the end of this year, the Hopkinsville plant will have a daily production capacity of 20,500 cwts per day in four milling units, along with 3.5 million bus of wheat storage. Products made at Hopkinsville include soft and hard wheat flour, wheat germ, wheat bran — fine and coarse, and whole wheat flour.

According to Sosland Publishing’s 2020 Grain & Milling Annual, the increase in capacity makes the Hopkinsville mill the 15th largest in North America. It also moves Siemer’s overall milling capacity to 41,000 cwts, tying it for ninth with Bartlett Milling Co.

Siemer Milling, based in Teutopolis, Ill., was established in 1982.